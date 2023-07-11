Joe Soldwedel, President of WNI

Western News&Info, Inc. President Joe Soldwedel is celebrating more than 60 years in the media business and surviving being poisoned.

 Tim Weideraenders/For River City Newspapers

PRESCOTT — Joe Soldwedel is a survivor — times two.

He has logged more than 60 years in the media and publishing industry, and has been to hell and back after being poisoned.