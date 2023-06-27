school

Music Mountain Junior and Senior High School closed in 2008. It reopened two years ago with a blended online learning curriculum, but it will now welcome back traditional students for the new school year. (Courtesy)

The reopening of seventh to 12th grade school facilities mothballed 15 years ago is generating excitement in the rural community of Peach Springs north of Kingman.

The Music Mountain Jr. and Sr. High School opened in 2000 but closed in 2008.