The reopening of seventh to 12th grade school facilities mothballed 15 years ago is generating excitement in the rural community of Peach Springs north of Kingman.
The Music Mountain Jr. and Sr. High School opened in 2000 but closed in 2008.
The school reopened two years ago, but shifted to blended, online learning as the Music Mountain Academy, based at the elementary school. Then about 100 students returned to bricks and mortar last year when Music Mountain welcomed back upper grade students to a traditional classroom education environment.
Peach Springs Unified School District #8 Superintendent William Santiago said enrollment is currently underway for the coming school year that will bring back sports programs.
“We’re back in Division 1-A. We’ll be competing in boys and girls basketball, girls volleyball and cross country,” Santiago said. “There’s a nice, healthy buzz about Music Mountain being back with the Warriors basketball team. There’s excitement about that and we’re looking forward to the first games.”
“They’re doing great things out there,” Mohave County School Superintendent Mike File said. He credited Santiago and others for the Music Mountain Jr. and Sr. High School renaissance.
Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner is also pleased with the Music Mountain rebound.
“It’s becoming extraordinarily successful. We’re super proud of our neighbor district,” Dorner said during the June 14 KUSD governing board meeting. “We wish them the best.”
Dorner said the Intergovernmental Agreement that saw dozens of upper grade students bused between Peach Springs and Kingman for years will not be renewed. She said a handful may choose to complete their education in the KUSD, but that they’ll be on their own so far as transportation is concerned.
“They’re all welcome back,” says Santiago.
“It’s time for our students to come home,” he said. “I know that’s going to be a process. Our community knows that, but there’s a place for them to come home to now and start writing the next chapter of Music Mountain history. And that’s exciting.”
Santiago said parents and guardians can visit the school at 16500 Highway 66 for enrollment information and paperwork.
He said enrollment packets are available elsewhere in the community and that information can also be gathered by telephone (928-769-2202).
The new school year begins Wednesday, July 26th.
