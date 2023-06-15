Insanity Fastpitch softball team

The Utah Summer Games Championship was the first tournament since the tragic loss of former teammate Siri Walema, Insanity Fastpitch softball team dominated and won a gold medal. 

 (Courtesy photo)

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Insanity Fastpitch softball team dominated the Utah Summer Games Championship.

This was the first tournament since the tragic loss of former teammate Siri Walema, who passed away in April in a car crash. She was one of four players from Kingman on the team, alongside Emily Mathys, Brady Sanders and Taylee Mote.