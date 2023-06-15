CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Insanity Fastpitch softball team dominated the Utah Summer Games Championship.
This was the first tournament since the tragic loss of former teammate Siri Walema, who passed away in April in a car crash. She was one of four players from Kingman on the team, alongside Emily Mathys, Brady Sanders and Taylee Mote.
Jazzy Montano, Alyssa Laing, Megan Jones and Lucy Wickham all are from Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, while Maci Reid, Gracen Dover, Jahneez Jones and Kady Farnham are from Mohave High School. KK Niwsonger is the lone player from River Valley.
During pool play, Insanity stumbled early and had only one win in three games but went 4-0 in bracket play to win a gold medal.
“This tournament was the definition of a team effort,” head coach Brandon Wickham said. “It was by far the best I’ve ever seen our team play. Every single girl contributed, and there were so many highlights played in every game. It was truly incredible to see these girls play so amazingly. The years of hard work and dedication are paying off, and I am very lucky to be able to coach such a talented and great group of girls.”
Mote shined offensively with a grand slam, while Laing, Sanders, Mathys and Jones all homered. Overall, Insanity scored 84 runs in seven games.
On the mound, Laing, Mathys and Jones all pitched well, and the team got contributions from throughout the lineup.
Next, Insanity will play in the A State Championship in Flagstaff on July 1-2.