A newly released report from the Kingman Police Department identifies Brady Shuffler as the driver in a high-speed fatal crash that occurred on April 13 and resulted in the deaths of two Kingman teenagers, Tatum Meins and Sherene "Siri" Walema. An indictment of Shuffler was returned Thursday, but remains sealed at this time. (Miner file photo)
The Kingman Miner has confirmed an indictment involving the high-speed April 13 traffic accident that claimed the lives of two Kingman teenagers and seriously injured three others, all schoolmates and athletes at Lee Williams High School. The contents of the indictment are not yet publicly available, but the Kingman Police Department has released a lengthy report detailing the incident.
Officer Eric Urquijo’s report indicates that Brady Shuffler was the driver of the 2020 Dodge Charger 4 that was traveling at about 100 miles per hour before the vehicle rolled and struck two large utility poles in the 3500 block of Louise Avenue.
Killed in the wreck were Tatum Meins, 17, and Sherene ``Siri” Walema, 15. Shuffler was injured in the crash as were his other passengers Cannon Cobanovich, and Reilly Feil.
Urquijo’s report notes that deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann informed him on July 27 that he would seek indictment for two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage and two charges related to impairment. The still sealed indictment was returned Thursday.
Brad Rideout has been retained to represent the defendant.