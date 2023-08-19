KINGMAN— Hurricane Hilary is predicted to continue bringing rain, wind and thunderstorms throughout the Kingman area and Mohave County should expect “historic, record breaking” weather.
According to the National Weather Service, the Mojave Desert is expected to be hit the hardest Sunday into Monday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible. The chance of precipitation in Kingman were 100% on Saturday night, with a 90% chance on Sunday morning including wind gusts up to 30 mph.
There is currently a 100% chance of prescriptions throughout Sunday evening with thunderstorms also expected. Winds could get as high as 50 mph.
Kingman saw 0.21 inches of rain on Friday night, and the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Friday afternoon through Monday evening.
Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service says the forecast is unlikely to change, and it’s “unlikely to get better.” The hurricane is expected to decrease to tropical storm status by the time it reaches Mohave County, but the impacts could be severe. Mohave County has a flash flood watch, and the area could get 50 to 100 percent of its annual rainfall in a 24-hour period, Boucher said.
“If the rain is heavy enough, that could happen in a few hours,” he said.
The storm is expected to cause chaos throughout the Southwestern United States, with places like Death Valley and Morongo Basin in California subject to the most concern, Boucher said. Some limited highway closures may be in the cards, he said.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area leadership is urging people to avoid the park during the storm, if possible.
Residents should prepare for strong winds, heavy rains and possible power outages. They should also have appropriate resources such as food, water and medications.
Going into Monday, showers and thunderstorms will likely continue. Wind gusts could get up to 32 mph with a 70% chance of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the night and into Tuesday morning.