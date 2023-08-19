KINGMAN— Hurricane Hilary is predicted to continue bringing rain, wind and thunderstorms throughout the Kingman area and Mohave County should expect “historic, record breaking” weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mojave Desert is expected to be hit the hardest Sunday into Monday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible. The chance of precipitation in Kingman were 100% on Saturday night, with a 90% chance on Sunday morning including wind gusts up to 30 mph.