Hualapai Valley Irrigation Non-expansion Area

Arizona Department of Water Resources has an informative meeting about the Hualapai Valley Irrigation Non-expansion Area scheduled in Kingman on June 7. 

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – The Hualapai Valley Irrigation Non-expansion Area stretching north from north Kingman is a curious creature.

While many are aware that state designation of the HVINA generally provides a mechanism to prohibit new irrigation for purpose of agriculture, few understand the nuts and bolts of the regulatory scheme and what is asked of property owners within its 1,820 square mile boundary.