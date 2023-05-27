KINGMAN – The Hualapai Valley Irrigation Non-expansion Area stretching north from north Kingman is a curious creature.
While many are aware that state designation of the HVINA generally provides a mechanism to prohibit new irrigation for purpose of agriculture, few understand the nuts and bolts of the regulatory scheme and what is asked of property owners within its 1,820 square mile boundary.
An upcoming public meeting that the Arizona Department of Water Resources has scheduled in Kingman aims to enlighten impacted landowners and interested others on Wednesday, June 7.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors formally requested the INA designation, concerned that proliferating agricultural operations north of Kingman threatened to drain the basin over time. ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke formally designated the HVINA in Dec., 2022 following months of research into dwindling groundwater supplies within the basin boundary.
“Within INAs, new agricultural use occurring on land that was not irrigated in the five years preceding the designation of the INA is prohibited, with a few exceptions for the substitution or transfer of acres under specified circumstances,” stated an ADWR news release, following Buschatzke's designation six months ago. “The Director ordered the designation of the Hualapai INA based upon findings that at the current rates of withdrawal, there is insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for the irrigation of cultivated lands within the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin.”
The ADWR is compiling a history of water use within the HVINA. Anyone irrigating more than two acres or using a well pumping more than 35 gallons per minute (with limited exceptions) is required to submit application to irrigate within the HVINA.
Charges are associated. “Total fees for this application are based upon an hourly billable rate, which can be found on the ADWR website (www.az.water.gov),” the agency notice said. “If the costs of reviewing your application exceed $1,000, you will be invoiced for the difference, up to a maximum total fee of $10,000.”
Property owners may incur additional expense and obligation if among those required to install and use a state approved device to measure water withdrawal and comply with annual reporting mandates by March 31 of each year.
Interested citizens and impacted property owners can learn more when the ADWR hosts a public meeting on June 7. The meeting will include a 30-minute information session about the requirements of the INA. Staff will be on-site to answer specific questions and provide application help until 6 p.m. The meeting is scheduled from 4 - 6 p.m. in the Mohave Conference Room at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.
ADWR Public Information Officer Shauna Evans said the administration of the HVINA is overseen by multiple layers of the ADWR, up to Director Buschatzke. David French serves as the agency enforcement coordinator.
Evans said six property owners have been issued notices of possible violation for expanding irrigation acres following the HVINA designation. The designation remains the subject of a legal challenge. Civil litigation filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in January has been assigned to the Honorable Julie A. LaFave who has set a briefing schedule and will oversee proceedings involving the administrative appeal of the regulatory decision.
Parties to the proceeding, chiefly the plaintiffs and the ADWR and its legal counsel, have until July 15 to submit opening briefs. In the meantime, organization and administration of the HVINA continues.