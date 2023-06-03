Lake Powell

 (Photo by Rob Stoeltje, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3yoVW1j)

More than half a dozen house boats momentarily caught fire at a popular boating destination on the Utah-Arizona line on Friday, igniting while tourists and jet skiers stood by before the flames were extinguished.