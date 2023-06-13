The team of Kingman residents Jimmy Herrero and his brother Johnny put together a very impressive limit of largemouth bass at a recent Redneck bass tournament that was held at Alamo Lake, on the southern border of Mohave County.
Twenty-five teams were entered into the one-day event. The Herrero brothers brought five largemouth bass, including the tournament’s heaviest bass to the scales. The lunker bass weighed 5.85 lbs and was part of the Herrero’s bag that weighed 20.97 lbs.
The Herrero’s barely eked out the win over the second-place team of Brandon Morton and Sean Coffey from Phoenix who had a five fish limit that weighed 20.56 lbs.
Third place was won by Frankie Mueller and Ty Lauzon with 15.91 lb. Fourth place was garnered by Kevin Burgess and Nate Pennington whose five fish limit weighed 15.87 lbs.
“It was an awesome trip, lots of good company and lots of good fish,” Jimmy Herrero said.
On the day before the tournament began, the brothers did some pre-fishing to see if they could find a pattern or where the better fish that Alamo Lake is known for, were located. It didn’t go very well. Herrero said for the first few hours, he never got a bite. Finally, they found fish.
This was a one-day team tournament where a two-man team would bring in just five fish to the scales. And all the fish had to be healthy and alive or a penalty would be assessed.
The Herrero team left the dock at 5:15 a.m. Their check in time would be 2 p.m.
Both of the anglers’ fish from the front deck of their bass boat so to maximize on finding the best sports to throw their lures too.
It took a while, but finally around 6 a.m. the Herrero boys started catching bass.
Herrero said that between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. they caught at least 50 bass.
“We caught them on just about everything we used,” Herrero said. “I watched Johnny fish one spot and he caught seven fish on seven casts. It was unreal!”
“We used topwater, crankbaits, jigs and Senkos” Jimmy said. These tournaments aren’t won by how many fish you catch, it is by the weight of the five fish limit you bring in.
It was Johnny who brought first heavy weight bass to the boat. “Johnny had lost a real big fish, but he was able to put a 4 lb. bass in the boat.”
The Herrero’s were catching nice fish and they figured at 9:30 a.m. their best five fish weighed about 18 lbs. That’s a good bag on just about any lake in Arizona, but the Herrero’s knew to have any chance of winning the tournament, they would have to catch bigger fish.
From 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. things slowed down. They only caught about 10 bass, but the ones they started catching were heavyweights. Both anglers caught big bass and were able to upgrade their catch. Johnny got a four and a 4 1/2-pound bass that upgraded their bag, then Jimmy had the catch of the day.
Jimmy threw a dark topwater bait in the shade of a tree when a giant came up and inhaled the lure. That bass would be the tournament’s largest bass at 5.85 lbs. That bass anchored the limit of bass that the Herrero brothers brought to the scales that weighed 20.97 lbs. “It was one of those days that you dream about,” Jimmy said.
The next tournament will be in September at Temple Bar at Lake Mead.