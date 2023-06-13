Herrero brothers

The Herrero brothers brought five largemouth bass to the recent Redneck bass tournament, held at Alamo Lake,  including the heaviest bass to the scales. 

 (Photo courtesy of Don Martin)

The team of Kingman residents Jimmy Herrero and his brother Johnny put together a very impressive limit of largemouth bass at a recent Redneck bass tournament that was held at Alamo Lake, on the southern border of Mohave County.

Twenty-five teams were entered into the one-day event. The Herrero brothers brought five largemouth bass, including the tournament’s heaviest bass to the scales. The lunker bass weighed 5.85 lbs and was part of the Herrero’s bag that weighed 20.97 lbs.