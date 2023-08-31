KALP

Kingman Area Literacy Program Director Erin Roper (center), and volunteers Martha Aguilar (left) and Gage Tedford (right) show off some of the free books KALP will be giving away to kids at different events throughout September, in celebration of the organization’s 10th anniversary and National Literacy Month.

 Michael Zogg/Kingman Miner

September is National Literacy Month, and this year it also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Kingman Area Literacy Program.

KALP was founded in 2013 by former director Chris Meisenheimer, who stepped down from the position in 2019.