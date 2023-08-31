September is National Literacy Month, and this year it also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Kingman Area Literacy Program.
KALP was founded in 2013 by former director Chris Meisenheimer, who stepped down from the position in 2019.
“[Meisenheimer] was doing a lot of reading about poverty, and how you disrupt cyclical poverty,” said current KALP Director Erin Roper. “Research from all around the world has found, again and again, that if you have good literacy skills your chances of living in poverty are greatly reduced. So her goal was to improve functional literacy in Kingman to hopefully reduce our poverty level.”
The organization is focused on improving literacy in the Kingman area through offering a variety of services including English language learning, GED test prep, adult basic literacy (starts at a fourth grade reading level), and tutoring for children.
Roper said GED test prep is the most requested service from adults, and reading assistance is most commonly requested for children – especially those in second grade through fourth grade.
The Kingman Area Literacy Program is 100% run by volunteers, and all of the services offered are completely free. They meet with students at the Mohave Community College Library, the Mohave County Kingman Branch Library, and the MCC extension in downtown Kingman.
KALP has a busy month planned to celebrate National Literacy Month and its own 10-year anniversary. The organization will host a kick-off celebration on Sept. 9 in the community room of the county library where they will be giving out free children’s books, in addition to cake, crafts, and hosting an all-ages book swap.
On Sept. 23 KALP will be distributing free kids books during the Andy Devine Days Parade. And they will also be at the King-Con comic convention on Sept. 29-30 where children will be able to pick up a free graphic novel.
“We are very excited to share this milestone with everyone in Kingman,” Roper said. “There’s no better way we can think of to celebrate than giving books to the kids in our community.”
Need more volunteers
The program currently has a total of 24 volunteers – including 18 tutors – with a handful more volunteers going through training. But Roper said KALP definitely needs more in order to start to whittle down their 40-person long waiting list.
Roper said no experience is required to volunteer. Kingman Area Literacy Program will provide the training and materials they will need to begin tutoring.
“I always want our tutors to enjoy their time, because they are volunteers,” Roper said. “So we do whatever we can to support them.”
Martha Aguilar has been a volunteer with KALP since February, focusing on tutoring people to get their GED. Aguilar said the organization is flexible with its volunteers to be able to choose a position that suits them.
“The good thing about KALP is, you can choose if you prefer to work with adults or kids,” she said.
Aguilar said she quickly discovered that she is not well suited to tutoring children, preferring to work with older students.
Meanwhile, volunteer Gage Tedford said he feels more at home running the group’s social media page instead of tutoring at all.
“I’m not really great at working with people, but I can help out with promoting it and making sure everyone knows about it,” he said.
Aguilar said volunteering is a rewarding experience. As a tutor, she gets to share in her students’ success, and see their confidence grow. She said both of her current GED students initially doubted that they would be about to pass the test to get their GED. But on a recent civics test one of them scored a 98%, while the other scored 94%.
“Each test they get a little bit scared, but there is less fear each time,” Aguilar said. “They start getting confidence once they realize they can do it. It is a really good feeling seeing that spark in their eyes.”
Roper said anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to text or call her at 928-421-2367, or email her at kingmanreads@gmail.com. They can also fill out a volunteer interest form at kingmanreads.org.