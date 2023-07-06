LAKE HAVASU CITY — A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on Sunday after shooting her boyfriend in the ankle, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
According to a press release from the city, Havasu police officers responded to a residence on the 2800 block of N. Palo Verde Blvd. at 8:20 p.m. after a shooting was reported. Officers report seeing a male lying on the floor inside a garage with an injury to his ankle upon their arrival, and the officers later learned the man had sustained a single gunshot wound. According to police, a female was also seen walking from the residence into the garage, holding what police say appeared to be a handgun.
Officers report that the woman entered the garage and was quickly detained after relinquishing the handgun she was holding.
Upon further investigation of the incident by the criminal investigations unit, detectives determined that the male and female are in a dating relationship, and were reportedly having an argument when the female – identified as Kelli Davis, 39, of Havasu – shot the man in the ankle. Police say two children were present during the incident, and they were later released to family member.
The man’s injuries were not life threatening, and he was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Davis was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon. According to the release Davis made her initial appearance in court where she was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred into the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office custody.