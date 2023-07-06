Kelli Davis

Kelli Davis

 MCSO photo

LAKE HAVASU CITY — A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested on Sunday after shooting her boyfriend in the ankle, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

According to a press release from the city, Havasu police officers responded to a residence on the 2800 block of N. Palo Verde Blvd. at 8:20 p.m. after a shooting was reported. Officers report seeing a male lying on the floor inside a garage with an injury to his ankle upon their arrival, and the officers later learned the man had sustained a single gunshot wound. According to police, a female was also seen walking from the residence into the garage, holding what police say appeared to be a handgun.