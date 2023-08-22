KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man charged in a 2022 shootout with police officers in Kingman - prompting the Mohave Community College campus to go into lockdown - will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 49, was found guilty in July of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, money laundering, unlawful flight, discharging a firearm at a structure, misconduct with a weapon and two drug charges.
Rodriguez was convicted for the April 2022 shootout with highway patrol officers near the Mohave Community College campus in Kingman.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Greg McPhillips, first asked the judge for a new trial citing bias among some jurors who may have been in the area of the shooting leading to an unfair verdict.
More than a dozen law enforcement officers attended Rodriguez’s sentencing. Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho denied the motion for a new trial. The judge sentenced Rodriguez to 169 years in prison.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt argued at trial that on April 1, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety detective followed a BMW through the streets of northern Kingman.
The detective attempted a traffic stop but Rodriguez, the BMW’s driver, fled and failed to stop at a stop sign. When the detective’s unmarked car pinned the suspect’s car against a wall, Rodriguez fired multiple rounds from a fully automatic weapon at the officer.
When the chase continued, the BMW chased the DPS detective’s car as Rodriguez fired several shots, one bullet hitting the detective in the back, Patt argued.
The suspect eventually abandoned the BMW in the desert north of MCC. Other officers finally captured Rodriguez not far from one of the college’s buildings.
Deputies also found several guns including the automatic UZI, cell phones, as well as drugs believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. About $34,000 in cash was also found near the scene. Ballistics matched the gun found in Rodriguez’s hand as well as DNA and video evidence.
McPhillips argued that evidence showed that his client didn’t commit any of the crimes he is being accused of. There was some confusion who was in the BMW. Some witnesses say a white man, others said a female while others say a Hispanic man.
Rodriguez was arrested in 2021 on drug trafficking charges. He was convicted in March 2022 on trafficking and weapons charges but fled the Superior Courthouse the day the jury reached its verdict. He was sentenced in that case to 17 years for those charges.