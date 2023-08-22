Juan Rodriguez

KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man charged in a 2022 shootout with police officers in Kingman - prompting the Mohave Community College campus to go into lockdown - will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 49, was found guilty in July of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, money laundering, unlawful flight, discharging a firearm at a structure, misconduct with a weapon and two drug charges.