Juan Rodriguez

Juan Rodriguez

 MCSO photo

KINGMAN – A Lake Havasu City man has been convicted of attempted murder for shooting a DPS officer during a wild chase and subsequent manhunt that prompted the April 1, 2022 lockdown at the Kingman campus of Mohave Community College.

Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt said the Superior Court jury returned guilty verdicts on 11 of 12 charges in the case against Juan Rodriguez, 49.