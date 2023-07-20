KINGMAN – A Lake Havasu City man has been convicted of attempted murder for shooting a DPS officer during a wild chase and subsequent manhunt that prompted the April 1, 2022 lockdown at the Kingman campus of Mohave Community College.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt said the Superior Court jury returned guilty verdicts on 11 of 12 charges in the case against Juan Rodriguez, 49.
Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 18 before Judge Billy Sipe.
Charges for the April 2022 incident included attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, unlawful flight from law enforcement, money laundering, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm at a residence and possession of a weapon by a felon.
The DPS officer, Donald Shed, was surveilling a Kingman residence in reference to reported drug activity. At that time prosecutors say Shed saw two people leaving the location in a white BMW, who have since been identified as Rodriguez and companion Tabitha Rubash, 19.
According to initial reports by law enforcement, Shed saw the vehicle as it failed to stop at a posted stop sign, prompting an attempted traffic stop by Shed. Rodriguez allegedly fled from the pursuing officer. Shed continued his pursuit, according to law enforcement officials, until Rodriguez allegedly attempted to ram his vehicle.Shed reportedly ordered Rodriguez and Rubash to exit their vehicle. Instead, prosecutors say Rodriguez opened fire on Shed with a fully-automatic weapon.
Rodriguez fled the scene after the exchange, leaving Shed wounded and calling for assistance. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies searched for Rodriguez’ vehicle, which was ultimately found at Kingman’s MCC campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. Deputies pursued Rodriguez into the nearby desert, where a second exchange of gunfire took place. Rodriguez was himself wounded during that exchange, and transported to Kingman Medical Center for treatment before he was booked into Mohave County Jail.
According to court records, Rodriguez was at that time a wanted fugitive, after having fled from a criminal trial one month prior. In that trial, Rodriguez was charged with felony counts related to the transportation of almost one pound of methamphetamine through Lake Havasu City in 2021. Rodriguez was ultimately convicted in absentia, and sentenced to 17 years in prison.
After the alleged shootout last April, investigators allegedly recovered evidence including five firearms, multiple mobile phones, a ledger, drug paraphernalia, about $30,000 in cash and bags containing suspected quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl.