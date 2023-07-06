Police car
(Adobe image)

LAKE HAVASU CITY — A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month, after he reportedly entered the fenced pool area of a local residence to watch while the homeowner was swimming. He didn’t know the homeowner’s name, he allegedly told officers, but said that she looked good in a bikini.

The case began June 16, when officers were called to the 400 block of Silver Saddle Drive in reference to reports of trespassing and repeated acts of harassment. Police say that 70-year-old Andrew P. Jones lived in a home adjacent to the victim’s own, and his alleged behavior toward the victim may have been ongoing long before authorities became involved.