Delgadillo exhibit ribbon cutting

Angel Delgadillo, of Seligman, cuts the ribbon next to his wife and daughter - opening an exhibit at the Kingman Visitor Center featuring Delgadillo's life, and his work to preserve and promote the Historic Route 66.

 Photo by Michael Zogg / Kingman Miner

KINGMAN— Angel Delgadillo waved away a pair of ceremonial oversized scissors when it came time to open up the Kingman Visitor Center’s new exhibit. He preferred to use a trusty pair of shears from his barbershop in Seligman to cut the ribbon and open the exhibit bearing his nickname – the Guardian Angel of Route 66.

Delgadillo and much of his family were in Kingman Thursday, July 27 to open up the exhibit focused on Delgadillo’s life – including Angel’s Barbershop in Seligman, which operated along Route 66 for several years during the Mother Road’s heyday and Delgadillo’s efforts to lead a movement to preserve and continue to promote tourism along Historic Route 66 after Interstate-40 was built.