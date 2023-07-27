Angel Delgadillo, of Seligman, cuts the ribbon next to his wife and daughter - opening an exhibit at the Kingman Visitor Center featuring Delgadillo's life, and his work to preserve and promote the Historic Route 66.
KINGMAN— Angel Delgadillo waved away a pair of ceremonial oversized scissors when it came time to open up the Kingman Visitor Center’s new exhibit. He preferred to use a trusty pair of shears from his barbershop in Seligman to cut the ribbon and open the exhibit bearing his nickname – the Guardian Angel of Route 66.
Delgadillo and much of his family were in Kingman Thursday, July 27 to open up the exhibit focused on Delgadillo’s life – including Angel’s Barbershop in Seligman, which operated along Route 66 for several years during the Mother Road’s heyday and Delgadillo’s efforts to lead a movement to preserve and continue to promote tourism along Historic Route 66 after Interstate-40 was built.
“It is never about me, it is about the traveling public that will stop here and enjoy seeing what we, the people, have accomplished,” Delgadillo said during the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.
Delgadillo thanked a long list of people who have helped revive interest in the Historic Route 66 over the years, and recalled the very first meeting of the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona during his remarks.
“It became a project of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Delgadillo said. “That is what our country is all about.”
Nikki Seegers, with the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, said the idea for the exhibit centered around a “storyfile” about Delgadillo.
“Storyfile is an interactive technology used for interviewing people, even if they aren’t present,” Seegers explained. “It has been used in prestigious institutions such as the Japanese American Museum, and by celebrities like William Shatner. We wanted to use it bring Angel – who has been interviewed over 1,000 times by the media – straight to tourists.”
Seegers said a crew visited Seligman for several days in order to create the storyfile, which includes about 18 hours of interviews in order to get Delgadillo’s answers to a wide variety of questions visitors may ask about.
“Thanks to this technology, you can ask Angel all about Route 66 and his life,” she said. “He will tell you his favorite color, play you the saxophone, and describe the first association meeting from 1987.”
In addition to the story file, the new exhibit also includes information panels that are packed with pictures, artifacts, and information about Delgadillo’s life and fight to preserve Route 66 history. Exhibit designer Wade Bray said the main theme he wanted to get across in the exhibit was family.
“Through talking to him the storyline that came across to me, instantly, was it has always been about family,” Bray said. “The role that his family played in the town of Seligman is unquestionable – they have kept it on the map, literally. Over time, the Delgadillo family turned into the Seligman family when the town was threatened and someone needed to step up and do something. From that moment on it kept growing and became the Route 66 family. Angel sits at the top of all of those families right now.”
Before closing the ceremony with a rousing rendition of Bobby Troup’s famous song, “Route 66,” Delgadillo shared his secret to the success he has achieved through the decades.
“If you want to succeed, you have to try, try again, and don’t give up,” he said. “Be willing to listen to yourself, not what the neighbor thinks.”