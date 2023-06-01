LAKE HAVASU CITY – Many Lake Havasu City residents avoid the water during the busy Memorial Day weekend, leaving the Bridgewater Channel to the throngs of tourists. But just when Havasu beachgoers thought it was safe to go back in the water, state and local agencies are now investigating a possible alligator sighting.
The animal, which remains unidentified, was reportedly seen by a Lake Havasu City police officer on Monday, while on patrol at the location. The officer was able to photograph the animal at about 10:20 p.m. that evening, and police contacted the Arizona Department of Game and Fish for positive identification. The animal presented a long, dark shape along the surface of the water, and rumors have circulated online this week as to the possibility of an alligator in Lake Havasu. Lake Havasu City animal control officers are now working with AZGF officials to locate and possibly identify the creature.
“At this point there is no further information other than what was in our original press release,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Michael Terrinoni. “Police officers and animal control officers are continuing to conduct extra patrols for this alleged animal. There have been no additional sightings of it that we are aware of.”
Terrinoni could not say for certain on Wednesday whether the animal may have been an alligator at all. But the Bridgewater Channel remains a popular destination for Havasu residents, swimmers and boaters throughout the summer season, and officers will continue to take precautions by notifying the public and conducting patrols in an attempt to locate the animal.
According to Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Supervisor Dee Pfleger, efforts to locate the animal have have been fruitless thus far.
“Our officer walked the whole channel, and only saw some ducks,” Pfleger said on Wednesday. “She looked for tracks on the sand and slide marks that a large animal would leave when entering the water, but found no sign of anything. There are two (Arizona Game and Fish officers) in Havasu, and they will continue to keep an eye on the area.”
Pfleger said earlier this week that the animal may have more likely been a beaver. And although beavers are known to occupy waterways further north of Lake Havasu, Pfleger says it’s not uncommon for the occasional beaver to find its way further south along the Colorado River.
On Wednesday morning, families played in the water at Rotary Park and London Bridge Beaches, near where the creature had been sighted earlier this week. Havasu residents Lyn Flood and Steve Flood were among them.
“I hope it’s not an alligator,” Havasu resident Lyn Flood said on Wednesday, as a child swam nearby. “I think it might be a beaver or a snapping turtle. I’ve seen some big beavers in Steamboat Cove. We’re not too concerned about it, but we’re watching. I saw a school of fish nearby, and walked over just to make sure. It’s not impossible to be an alligator … it’s happened before.”
In 2010, Fort Mohave Indian Reservation animal control officers located a juvenile alligator that had reportedly escaped from a shrine circus that had been traveling in the area. And in 1993, Game and Fish officials reported that the owner of a Cayman alligator had released the animal into Lake Havasu.
If an alligator were present in Western Arizona this week, it wouldn’t be the first time – But officials say it would be a rare and possibly unlikely occurrence.
Flagstaff resident Kari Medley played on the shore with her son on Wednesday at Rotary Park Beach. And although she had heard rumors of an alligator lurking in the area, she remained unconcerned.
“I don’t think there’s anything to be worried about,” Medley said. “It’s probably a beaver. There are plenty of them that live on the river, and I wouldn’t be surprised if one of them swam down.”
Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department Director Mike Keane said this week that his staff had seen no sign of an alligator, beaver or other unexpected guests near London Bridge Beach or Rotary Park Beach.
“Obviously our staff will keep their eyes out for anything different,” Keane said. “If we see anything, the city will typically report it to Game and Fish.”
According to Keane, there will be no change in park operations due to the reported sighting.