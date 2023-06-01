alligator

State and local agencies are now investigating a possible alligator sighting seen by a Lake Havasu City police officer. 

 (Photo courtesy of the Lake Havasu Police Department)

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Many Lake Havasu City residents avoid the water during the busy Memorial Day weekend, leaving the Bridgewater Channel to the throngs of tourists. But just when Havasu beachgoers thought it was safe to go back in the water, state and local agencies are now investigating a possible alligator sighting.