Police received laboratory results back from the fatal crash that occurred on April 13 and resulted in the deaths of two Kingman teenagers, Tatum Meins and Sherene "Siri" Walema. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/ For the Miner)
KINGMAN- The Kingman Police Department has received laboratory results back from the fatal crash that occurred on April 13 and resulted in the deaths of two Kingman teenagers.
According to a KPD news release, investigators have been awaiting these results as well as reports from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
“With the results being received, the investigation of the fatal crash has been given to the Mohave County Attorney’s office for review of criminal charges,” Deputy chief Joel Freed said. “The investigation is still ongoing.”
Details of the laboratory results were not provided.
On April 13, five Lee William High School students were involved in a crash that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries. Tatum Meins, 17, and Sherene “Siri” Walema, 15, were the two victims of the crash.
Investigators determined that a four-door Dodge sedan, driven by a 16-year-old male, had been east bound in the 3500 block of Louise Avenue, with the four passengers. The vehicle began sliding sideways when it struck two electric poles causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before coming to a stop on its roof.
Four of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle and the driver was trapped and had to be extricated by first responders. Investigations believe speed was a factor.