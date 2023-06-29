Teen crash site

Police received laboratory results back from the fatal crash that occurred on April 13 and resulted in the deaths of two Kingman teenagers, Tatum Meins and Sherene "Siri" Walema. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/ For the Miner)

KINGMAN- The Kingman Police Department has received laboratory results back from the fatal crash that occurred on April 13 and resulted in the deaths of two Kingman teenagers.

According to a KPD news release, investigators have been awaiting these results as well as reports from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 