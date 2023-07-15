KINGMAN – Not wanting to burden family was the primary concern expressed by a health and hearing-challenged defendant appearing for sentencing in a Golden Valley homicide case. Robert Hoenshell, 73, previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder for the Dec. 14, 2022 shooting death of Everett Yates, 73.
It's not often any defendant asks for the equivalent of a death sentence, but Hoenshell did so during his Friday sentencing hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
“The minimum sentence is 10 years and I really doubt if I'll make that. But If I did, I'd be a hot mess," Hoenshell told the Judge, explaining he didn't want family members to be saddled with any post prison elder care and diaper duty hassles. “I'd rather have 25 or 18 years or whatever you see fit."
Hoenshell said nothing about the murder of his roommate at sentencing. In a bizarre statement during his mid-June change of plea hearing, Hoenshell intimated that Yates was already dead of a suicidal insulin overdose when he was killed.
Authorities have said the defendant and victim had argued about a broken microwave, before Hoenshell shot a defenseless Yates who was lying and/or sleeping on the couch of the home at 3176 McConnico Road.
“This truly was the worst moment in Mr. Hoenshell's life. He's never done anything like this before," said Public defender Paul Amann. “He made a terrible mistake your Honor...and he regrets it."
Deputy Mohave County attorney James Schoppmann urged Carlisle to impose an 18-year prison sentence, the maximum punishment possible under terms of the deal.