Robert Hoenshell

KINGMAN – Not wanting to burden family was the primary concern expressed by a health and hearing-challenged defendant appearing for sentencing in a Golden Valley homicide case. Robert Hoenshell, 73, previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder for the Dec. 14, 2022 shooting death of Everett Yates, 73.

It's not often any defendant asks for the equivalent of a death sentence, but Hoenshell did so during his Friday sentencing hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.