KINGMAN – Parties shouted their way through a June 16 hearing for a hearing-impaired Golden Valley man who exhibited signs of confusion as he entered a plea agreement for killing his roommate following a dispute over a damaged microwave.
Robert Hoenshell, 73, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Dec. 14, 2022 shooting death of Everett Yates, 73 in the residence they shared in the 3100 block of McConnico Road.
Hoenshell said he was 49 years old when Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle asked his age. It was clarified that he was born in 1949 and is 73 years old.
Hoenshell admitted shooting Yates, but balked at the question if he was responsible for his death.
“I believe he was already dead...but I have no proof,” Hoenshell said. He intimated that Yates died of a suicidal insulin overdose.
Defense Attorney Paul Amann corrected Hoenshell and clarified that the Mohave County Medical Examiner determined that Yates suffered a fatal gunshot to the neck and was the victim of a homicide.
Hoenshell also hesitated to plead guilty, remarking that he’ll die in prison even if given the minimum punishment of one decade behind bars.
“Even ten years in prison, I can’t survive that,” Hoenshell said, questioning if he benefits from the plea deal.
“There’s no difference between second-degree murder and first-degree murder. Is that true?”
Judge Carlisle told Hoenshell he cannot provide him legal guidance or advice. The change of plea proceeding was completed and Hoenshell faces a 10–18-year prison term when sentenced July 14.