Assertions of innocence following the June 21 hearing during which he pleaded guilty in a child abuse case saw the plea deal blow up at a Monday sentencing hearing for Matthew Brown, 24.

The Golden Valley man pleaded guilty to two charges reduced to attempted child abuse in an agreement that dismissed charges of aggravated assault and sexual conduct with a minor involving his girlfriend's 18-month-old son. Brown appeared before Judge Billy Sipe Monday to be given a 5-10-year prison term and extended probation following incarceration.