The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for 2024 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for spring turkey, javelina, bison, and raptor capture.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for Big Game Draw.” The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.
For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2024 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet is posted online at www.azgfd.com/hunting/regulations/. Printed versions soon will be available at all license dealers statewide (call in advance for availability).
In the meantime, check your AZGFD portal account. Visit www.azgfd.gov, then click on “Account Login” at the bottom of the homepage. Take this time to review personal data, including application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). Also, be sure to verify your mailing address to ensure proper delivery of hunt permit-tags (if successful). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Open an AZGFD portal account. Visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and fill in the required information. The department encourages all customers to have an AZGFD portal account; that’s the only place where draw results will be posted. Dependent account features are available with a portal account, so everyone — including youth — can view their draw results online as soon as they are available.
Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license (or combination hunt and fish license) to apply for a hunt permit-tag. A license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Oct. 3). Licenses can be purchased online, or at any AZGFD office statewide. AZGFD provides a list of license dealers statewide that offer online licenses for purchase. When purchasing an Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
Know your Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are four ways to locate a Customer ID:
1) Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;
2) Check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online;
3) A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting customerlookup.azgfd.com/. If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address;
4) Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Download “Arizona E-Tag.” Download this mobile app from either the Apple or Google Play stores, and opt-in to receive an electronic hunt permit-tag in your AZGFD portal account (this is not an option selected through the draw). Be sure to update to the most recent version of the app, which is compatible with both Apple and android products. The Arizona E-Tag app provides real-time delivery of licenses and big game tags purchased or drawn after the app has been downloaded. The app also provides the ability to electronically tag a harvested animal and complete the hunter questionnaire. For more information, visit www.azgfd.gov/etag
Plan to purchase a PointGuard product. Choosing PointGuard Plus, or the standard PointGuard, ensures that applicants can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason, and the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. A portal account is no longer required to purchase a PointGuard product.
Sign up to receive a hunter questionnaire via text message. As part of the application process, a customer can now enter his or her phone number (ghost number format) to receive a hunter questionnaire via text message on their mobile device.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.