Free back to school haircuts are being offered around Kingman.

KINGMAN – School starts on Wednesday, July 19 for Kingman Unified School District students and kids in need of a back to school haircut and school supplies on Saturday, July 15.

Hope City Church is offering free haircuts beginning at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1850 Gates Ave. Around six to seven hairdressers will be onsite to give boys and girls haircuts.