Free back to school haircuts scheduled for Saturday
Jul 13, 2023
Jul 13, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago

Free back to school haircuts are being offered around Kingman. (Adobe image)

KINGMAN – School starts on Wednesday, July 19 for Kingman Unified School District students and kids in need of a back to school haircut and school supplies on Saturday, July 15.Hope City Church is offering free haircuts beginning at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1850 Gates Ave. Around six to seven hairdressers will be onsite to give boys and girls haircuts.Kelly Lewandowski, pastor at Hope City Church, said while the church tries to give every school year, the joint event with local barbers and hairdressers is the first of its kind."We do something different every year and this year we wanted to partner with local barbers and hairdressers to offer free haircuts for back to school," Lewandowski said.Students can also get free backpacks while supplies last. They will also have donated food, school supplies, drawings and car washes.For any questions call 928-753-3529.