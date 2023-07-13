featured Free back to school haircuts scheduled for Saturday Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Updated Jul 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Free back to school haircuts are being offered around Kingman. (Adobe image) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGMAN – School starts on Wednesday, July 19 for Kingman Unified School District students and kids in need of a back to school haircut and school supplies on Saturday, July 15.Hope City Church is offering free haircuts beginning at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1850 Gates Ave. Around six to seven hairdressers will be onsite to give boys and girls haircuts.Kelly Lewandowski, pastor at Hope City Church, said while the church tries to give every school year, the joint event with local barbers and hairdressers is the first of its kind.“We do something different every year and this year we wanted to partner with local barbers and hairdressers to offer free haircuts for back to school,” Lewandowski said.Students can also get free backpacks while supplies last. They will also have donated food, school supplies, drawings and car washes.For any questions call 928-753-3529. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Stockton Hill Fire 100% contained Excessive Heat Warning extended through Tuesday Mohave County judge turns down bid for new Attorney General race trial Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView