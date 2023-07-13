Fraud alert
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Department of Public Health has been notified that residents in the community are receiving calls from someone claiming they are with the county health department and are seeking money requiring private information be released (e.g., social security number).

These are fraudulent “phishing calls” and occur with some frequency, seeking to prey upon the more vulnerable of our county’s population. According to a county news release, if anyone receives a call from someone in the public stating they received a call from the Public Health Department seeking money/payments, please reassure them that MCDPH is not making these calls and let them know they can call the non-emergency number for their local law enforcement to notify them.