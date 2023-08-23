Four pedestrians – including three children – were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning while on their way to Manzanita Elementary School, but no serious injuries were reported.

According to the Kingman Police Department, officers responded to the school on the 2600 block of Detroit Avenue at 6:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle “running over several people.” The report says that officers located four people who had received minor injuries including scraps and abrasions after being struck by the vehicle.