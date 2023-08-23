Four pedestrians – including three children – were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning while on their way to Manzanita Elementary School, but no serious injuries were reported.
According to the Kingman Police Department, officers responded to the school on the 2600 block of Detroit Avenue at 6:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle “running over several people.” The report says that officers located four people who had received minor injuries including scraps and abrasions after being struck by the vehicle.
The injured parties included a 33-year-old Kingman woman, her 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, and a 9-year-old boy riding a scooter. Police say all of them were treated and released from Kingman Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
“I’m just so thankful that everybody involved is okay,” said Manzanita Principal Lindsay Wolsey.
Wolsey said the incident occurred just west of campus on an unmaintained dirt road that parents commonly use as a second exit from the school. She said this is the first time a student or parent has been struck by a vehicle near the school, but asked the community to be cautious in the area because it does get congested before and after school.
“Our location is not ideal, being that it is on a side street like Detroit and we have 800 students,” Wolsey said. “So there are a lot of people dropping of their child in the mornings, and picking up in the afternoon. So it is just really important to stay slow and be cautious of children walking on the sidewalk and in the parking lot.”
According to police, initial reports indicated that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene, but the report notes that officers located the suspect and vehicle just west of where the crash occurred.
The driver was identified as a 28-year-old Kingman man. Officers reportedly determined that the man had dropped their child at Manzanita Elementary and was turning into a dirt parking lot west of the school when he collided with the group. Police investigators suspect impairment was involved.
The driver was released with pending criminal charges, and the investigation is still ongoing.
In a social media post on Wednesday, Manzanita Elementary cautioned drivers in the area to go slowly in the school zone. They also reminded parents that they should park and walk their student to the west gate of the school when dropping them off.