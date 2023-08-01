Blair

Four people have submitted letters of interest to serve as Mohave County Recorder through the end of next year. Recorder Kristi Blair has cited health issues as the reason for her pending resignation and plan to exit office on Sept. 8.

The list of those expressing interest in succeeding Blair include William “Scotty” McClure, a Bullhead City man best known for colorful appearances during Call to the Public portions of Bullhead City Council and Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings.