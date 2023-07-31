Four people have submitted letters of interest to serve as Mohave County Recorder through the end of next year. Recorder Kristi Blair has cited health issues as the reason for her pending resignation and plan to exit office on Sept. 8.
The list of those expressing interest in succeeding Blair include William “Scotty” McClure, a Bullhead City man best known for colorful appearances during Call to the Public portions of Bullhead City Council and Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings.
George Schnittgrund, a former District Director for the Mohave County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman who resides in Lake Havasu City has also asked to be considered for possible appointment.
Two Kingman women who both have served as Blair’s Chief Deputy are also interested in serving out her term. Courtneigh Schritter-Proudfoot worked in the Recorder’s Office from 2015-2019, while current Chief Deputy Recorder Lydia Durst has worked in the office since 2018.
Supervisors are expected to conduct interviews and possibly select an appointee during their Aug. 7 board meeting in Kingman, a session featuring a number of high interest items:
Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter is proposing an ordinance implementing a one-year moratorium on utility scale renewable energy projects on property within Mohave County that is subject to Board of Supervisor land use approval.
The board is expected to approve Lingenfelter’s allocation of $139,748 in ARPA funds to the Kingman Unified School District as partial funding for the construction of a Stem/Robotics program building.
Supervisor Jean Bishop is proposing modification or repeal of a controversial $5 surcharge per 1,000 gallons of water by the Golden Valley Improvement District (GVID).
The Board is expected to approve Bishop's proposed allocation of $763,000 in ARPA funds to help drill and install a new well for the GVID.
The board will consider accepting a $345,000 donation to the Mohave County Animal Shelter from the trust of Lt. Col. Joeanne E. Barton.
Sheriff Doug Schuster will update supervisors on the current status of substation replacement activity.
The board will consider an undisclosed proposed settlement by which the Mohave County Fair Association’s would reimburse the county for formerly generated fees and income.