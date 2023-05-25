University of Arizona lgog

PHOENIX – A former University of Arizona swimming star said Wednesday anyone born male should not be able to compete in girls’ sports, no matter what the age.

Marshi Smith, the 2005 NCAA and Pac-10 Conference women’s backstroke champion, already was on record as opposing the NCAA policy of allowing those born male to compete against females. At an event in January, she read a letter from 45 current and former female athletes and coaches threatening action against the organization which regulate intercollegiate sports if they do not rescind the policy.