Ron Foggin (copy)

Kingman City Council decided to fire City Manager Ron Foggin’s following an 85 minute executive session on Tuesday. The council appointed Finance Manager Tina Moline as the active city manager, and the council will hold another special meeting Thursday to consider next steps.

 Miner file photo

Ron Foggin's more than five-year run as Kingman City Manager ended Tuesday, about ten weeks after the Kingman City Council issued him a letter of reprimand citing a lack of confidence in his administration. The Council met privately for some 85 minutes before emerging from executive session to fire Foggin.

“As a council, we have decided to terminate the contract with our city manager Ron Foggin with paid administrative leave for thirty days," said Mayor Ken Watkins. A second by council member Cameron Patt then led to brief unanimous approval, before Watkins corrected his vote, making clear he opposes termination of the city administrator.