Ron Foggin's more than five-year run as Kingman City Manager ended Tuesday, about ten weeks after the Kingman City Council issued him a letter of reprimand citing a lack of confidence in his administration. The Council met privately for some 85 minutes before emerging from executive session to fire Foggin.
“As a council, we have decided to terminate the contract with our city manager Ron Foggin with paid administrative leave for thirty days," said Mayor Ken Watkins. A second by council member Cameron Patt then led to brief unanimous approval, before Watkins corrected his vote, making clear he opposes termination of the city administrator.
“Our second motion is to appoint Finance Manager Tina Moline as acting city manager," Watkins said. His motion drew a second and unanimous support.
A City official indicated Foggin cleared most of his office of personal effects following the late May reprimand and rebuke.
“We seek transparency, direct answers and council involvement with decisions...The City Council finds that the City Manager is not transparent with the council or taxpayers," the reprimand letter said. “There is a lack of clear, complete, effective and regular communication."
Foggin declined invitation to respond to the criticism. The Council indicated the purpose of the terse reprimand was to provide Foggin a period of time to align performance with council desires.
With Moline at the helm of city administration, the Council will conduct a special meeting at 5:00 p.m. Thursday to consider options and possible next steps in seeking a new city manager.