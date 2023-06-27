Fish

Roger Asplin (left) with his big Lake Mead striper and Wayne Asplin with his Big Lake Mead fish. Courtesy of Don Martin

Last weekend I had not planned to go fishing and instead had decided to make a major effort to clean up my garage in Meadview. That’s what I was doing Saturday afternoon when I got an unexpected call from local resident and friend Ryan Asplin.

It seems that Ryan, his uncle, Wayne, and his father Roger were planning on going fishing on Saturday night, and Ryan wanted to know if I wanted to go fishing with them.