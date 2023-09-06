Softball art
weixx - stock.adobe.com

The first ever Meins Walema Memorial Tournament is coming to Centennial Park this weekend, and it will have a little something for everyone whether you’re a softball enthusiast or not.

The tournament is held in memory of local high school athletes Tatum Meins and Sherene “Siri” Walema, who both died this spring in a car accident, and is being organized by the girls’ families. Both girls played softball for Lee Williams.