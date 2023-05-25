BLM

MOHAVE COUNTY – Effective Friday, May 26, at 8 a.m. seasonal fire restrictions will be implemented on Bureau of Land Management managed lands in portions of southern Mohave, La Paz, and Yuma counties, in western Arizona.

According to a BLM news release, fire managers have noted an increase in wildfire activity, which is anticipated to peak as the weather continues to get hotter and drier in the coming months. Fire restrictions help to limit activities on public lands that are known to be the most common causes of wildfires.