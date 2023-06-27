Hamadeh

PHOENIX — The Republican who lost last year’s race for Arizona attorney general wants a court to set a briefing schedule for a new trial in his case seeking to overturn Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — even though the judge has yet to rule if he actually deserves one.

The new filing from the attorneys for Abe Hamadeh indicates he is growing impatient at delays in a decision. They are asking Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen to hold a scheduling conference to set deadlines for pre-trial matters and cite a court rule that says courts “must” set a hearing if a litigant requests one.