KINGMAN – Heat will blister the Southwest throughout the week with highs reaching 109 degrees in Kingman by the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning beginning 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 through 5 p.m. Monday, July 17.
“Excessive heat warnings will go into effect for all counties (in southern Nevada, northeastern California and northwestern Arizona), continuing through Monday,” the NWS said in its latest briefing for the upcoming week.
On Wednesday, July 12, the high in Kingman will be 101 degrees with temperatures increasing to 109 degrees by Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high 70s.
The NWS Las Vegas Office reported that the “dangerously hot” afternoons will result in heightened risks of heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Overnight temps will provide little relief from the heat.
People should drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned environments. Never leave children of pets in an unattended hot vehicle. Spend as little time outside as possible and wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing and SPF.
Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are the ones who tend to suffer the most from the heat.
“Heat exhaustion, cramps or in extreme cases, heat stroke can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions. Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk,” NWS wrote.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said heat stroke symptoms include high body temperatures (103 degrees or higher); hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse, dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion and losing consciousness. Call 911 if you or someone else is experiencing heat stroke. Also, move the person to a cool place to help lower their body temperature. Do not give the person anything to drink.
Temporary cooling stations will be installed throughout Kingman including at Centennial Park Ramada 1, 3333 Harrison St., Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., and Lewis Kingman Park Ramada 1, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. Cooling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, July 12 through Monday, July 17.