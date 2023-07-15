KINGMAN – The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Tuesday, July 18.
According to the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office, Sunday’s high is nearing 111degrees with a low of 76 degrees that night. Monday’s forecast is “sunny and hot” with a high near 109 degrees and a low of 78.
Tuesday’s high is near 107 degrees with partially cloudy skies. Lows are expected to be around 77 degrees that night. Wednesday’s through Friday’s highs are nearing 108.
The NWS Las Vegas Office reported that the “dangerously hot” afternoons will result in heightened risks of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Overnight temps will provide little relief from the heat.
People should drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned environments. Never leave children or pets in an unattended hot vehicle. Spend as little time outside as possible and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and SPF.
Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are the ones who tend to suffer the most from the heat.
“Heat exhaustion, cramps or in extreme cases, heat stroke can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions. Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk,” NWS wrote.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said heat stroke symptoms include high body temperatures (103 degrees or higher); hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse, dizziness, headache, nausea, confusion and losing consciousness. Call 911 if you or someone else is experiencing heat stroke. Also, move the person to a cool place to help lower their body temperature. Do not give the person anything to drink.
Temporary cooling stations will be installed throughout Kingman including at Centennial Park Ramada 1, 3333 Harrison St., Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., and Lewis Kingman Park Ramada 1, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. Cooling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, July 12 through Monday, July 17.