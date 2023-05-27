Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, a Presbyterian minister said she was making a “playful” statement about the separation of church and state. 

 (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

PHOENIX — Republicans on the House Ethics Committee sought to question a Tucson Democrat Thursday on her claim that her decision to hide Bibles amounted to a joke and a peaceful protest.

But Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton wasn’t there, having made what she told Capitol Media Services was a decision not to attend on “the advice of my excellent lawyers.”