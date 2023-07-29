Erin Shrecengost

 Photo courtesy of Mohave County

Erin Shrecengost is a brand-new July arrival to Mohave County government and was hired into the key position as the Administrative Services Director.

This young woman is also new to working in the public sector and government work. She’ll be working directly with County Manager Sam Elters and replaces Barbara Spoonhour, who has retired. She spent five years working in the gaming industry, living in Henderson, Nevada and working as a Senior Project Manager for a Las Vegas gaming company.