Erin Shrecengost is a brand-new July arrival to Mohave County government and was hired into the key position as the Administrative Services Director.
This young woman is also new to working in the public sector and government work. She’ll be working directly with County Manager Sam Elters and replaces Barbara Spoonhour, who has retired. She spent five years working in the gaming industry, living in Henderson, Nevada and working as a Senior Project Manager for a Las Vegas gaming company.
“As a Senior Project Manager, I worked in the Class II Indian casino gaming division and implemented new systems rollouts on existing server hardware,” she said. “I always enjoyed when I would visit another state and come across a casino I had worked with in the past. It was fun to see our games and machines start out as concepts and develop into playable machines across a casino floor.”
But her experience with casino games hasn’t made her a better gambler.
“I’m often asked if I know the secret to winning it big, but I’m in the same boat as everyone else… it’s all about luck,” she said.
Now, with Mohave County, Shrecengost will oversee the Animal Shelter, Mohave County TV District, and other administrative projects that will eventually be assigned to her. She definitely sees differences between private and public sector work, including what she calls “refreshing changes.”
“Often, when working for a large corporation, you don’t get to feel the direct impact of how your job influences the customer,” she said. “Typically, you become a cog in the wheel of the process. In the public sector, you can implement processes and programs that drive changes in the community and can witness the progress firsthand.”
Shrecengost said she has enjoyed her new government work so far.
“Being so close to the public, you get real involvement and feedback from the local community,” she said. “It inspires me that our local government can listen to public feedback and make positive changes with funding and programs.”
Shrecengost is truly excited about what lies ahead in her new job with the county.
“I have a true passion for project management and continuous process improvement,” she said. “I love to work with groups across the organization and find out what things we can improve and work on a process to get them running better. Even when we think things are running smoothly, it’s important to be assessing if there are ways to make them better. I thought this position would be a great opportunity to take my experience with people and processes and grow within new environment.”
Shrecengost is originally from Hartland, Wisconsin, a small community about 26 miles from Milwaukee and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire campus with a BA in Mass Communication. After college, she looked for a warmer environment and headed west, ending up in Henderson. In 2019, she moved to Mohave County and loves the rural setting.
“I’m close enough to venture into town, but far enough away to enjoy the peace and solitude of the desert,” she said.
Shrecengost and her husband of five years, Thomas, live on a 20 acre ranch with two horses (Archie and Blue Duck), 40 chickens, eight ducks, a Golden Retriever (Betty), and she’s obviously a cat person when she adds up her six cats (Jasper, Henry, Lenny, Puppy, Newt and Norm). No question that she’s a great fit for understanding the needs of the inhabitants of the new animal shelter she will soon be overseeing - currently under construction near the Kingman Library on N. Burbank.
“I’m most looking forward to the completion of construction of the new animal shelter,” she said. “I’m a big animal lover, so being part of this development is very near and dear to my heart. I can’t wait to share our new facility with our community.”
Shrecengost and her husband love visiting other parts of the world as often as possible “when we’re not tending to life on the ranch.” Among other countries they’ve visited – via cruises especially – are Mexico and Norway, recently three weeks in Africa, and they are going to Alaska in September and New Zealand after that.
She says they also love riding the side by side out in the desert and camping in peaceful, serene Cottonwood.
Shrecengost says she is “very excited” to be part of the county team and her rural environment. She sums it all up by stating that she and other county workers are “a face for the county at all times. You’re the front line of defense regarding public feedback and concerns. You’re front and center and get to hear much feedback. You want your best foot forward and to be positive. Take it in stride when there is both criticism and concerns. It’s also a great opportunity to keep promoting the county as well.”