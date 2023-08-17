MCC Kingman 1st day of school

Student Services on the Kingman campus was busy with students coming in to get help signing up for classes, navigating MCC and to learn about the services offered to students.

 Photo courtesy of Mohave Community College

KINGMAN— Mohave Community College students went back to school on Monday on campuses across the county.

According to MCC, enrollment is up this semester by around 6% with approximately 4,000 students taking classes across all campuses. There are currently 1,322 students in Kingman, a 7.5% growth from last year.