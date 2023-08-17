KINGMAN— Mohave Community College students went back to school on Monday on campuses across the county.
According to MCC, enrollment is up this semester by around 6% with approximately 4,000 students taking classes across all campuses. There are currently 1,322 students in Kingman, a 7.5% growth from last year.
Some students returned to continue working on their degree and certificate while others took their first steps. MCC wrote in a news release that students can still sign up for shorter-term fall classes beginning in September and October.
Several students returning to campus said they are excited for classes, events and leadership opportunities.
Chance Reisinger is a new student on the Kingman campus. He is currently on the Arizona General Education Curriculum pathway with an emphasis in science. This academic path allows students to save money by completing college freshman and sophomore course requirements at MCC.
MCC students can then transfer those college credits to a university in Arizona to complete a bachelor’s degree.
“I’m looking forward to all of the opportunities to meet new people and make new friends this semester. I have yet to meet all of my professors for the semester, but all of the ones I have met so far are fun, considerate and easy to connect with,” Reisinger said. “Between classes, on campus, opportunities, and the wonderfully thought out events, I know there will be plenty of opportunities to meet all of the amazing staff and students at MCC.”
He decided to attend MCC because of low tuition, student events, clubs and student success resources.
Bullhead City Campus student Jennifer Schaefle is working toward her Liberal Arts degree and is looking forward to her classes and student life activities.
“I’m eager to get started on all the fun events we have planned for the year with the Student Activities Council and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and I look forward to making new connections with students and faculty,” Schaefle said.
People are able to browse the Academic, Healthcare and Career & Technical Education programs online at www.Mohave.edu/Degrees. Economic studies and labor market data show the average MCC graduate earns $725,600 more in their life than someone with only a high school diploma.
Those interested in learning more about becoming an MCC Bighorn should visit Mohave.edu and click the Apply Now button on the homepage. Once they fill out the online form to create a student account, a college representative will be in touch soon to assist with the application, tuition assistance and enrollment process.
MCC also offers many Corporate and Community Education non-credit classes. The courses range from teaching fun skills for hobbyists to professional skills needed in the local workforce. These classes are not graded and are offered on the Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City campuses. To see a list of those classes, visit ce.mohave.edu