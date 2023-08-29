Accurate 3D illustration and labeling of Escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli). Generative AI
Lila - stock.adobe.com

A handful of customers remain under a precautionary boil advisory for drinking water supplied by the Mohave County owned and operated I-40 Industrial Corridor water system. The advisory was issued Friday, Aug. 23 following discovery of E. coli bacteria in the water supply in a sample taken on Thursday.

“These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems," a county news release stated. “Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice."