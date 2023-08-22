KINGMAN— The Dross Site Remediation Project at Kingman Municipal Airport officially broke ground this month, a first step to decades of effort to remove waste from aircraft smelting.
The dross site is located at the airport and contains waste products from aircraft smelting after World War II. The project’s goal is the removal of the dross material from the site. The city accepted $52.2 million from the U.S. Department of Justice for the litigation settlement in March.
Haley & Aldrich Engineer and Project Manager Pejman Eshraghi told the Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Board on Monday, Aug. 21 that they officially began the remediation process last week. Around 15 acres at the airport are being addressed, with some areas reported at 16 feet deep.
Eshraghi said the asphalt was removed last week and crews will begin removing the base course this week, followed by the waste. He anticipates staff will be done with primary digging and backfilling by December. The site and access road will also be restored.
The waste will be transported in the following months. The final report will go to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Summer 2024 for review, and Eshraghi said that hopefully the project can be put behind us.
In the early 2000’s the dross was buried under a concrete apron and resulted in a variety of problems. Eshraghi said the dross is the froth of the aluminum production waste. After it was deposited in the soil, the dross began reacting with it and caused the ground to swell. The color of the dross can be black, gray and even purple. He previously told Kingman City Council that the gas was “bubbling” to the surface.
“You can visually see what it looks like,” Eshraghi said.
When the waste was buried, those working on the project were not aware that dross is active. Once it is exposed to water and heat it can begin reacting and generate different gases.
Last year, city council decided to use trains to transport the waste to a landfill designated to handle hazardous chemicals in Oklahoma. The other option was putting the waste on trucks, but too many vehicles would be needed and could also cause issues with traffic.
Eshraghi said the gondolas, which hold the waste, are ready to go once all the waste is dug up. Seven gondolas will go on one train at a time.
Commissioners were pleased to learn that the project officially began this month and that there’s an end in site on the project.
“It’s been long awaited,” Commissioners David Amspoker said.