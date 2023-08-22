Kingman Airport and Industrial Park

The Dross Site Remediation Project at Kingman Municipal Airport officially broke ground this month, a first step to decades of effort to remove waste from aircraft smelting.

 Miner file photo

The dross site is located at the airport and contains waste products from aircraft smelting after World War II. The project’s goal is the removal of the dross material from the site. The city accepted $52.2 million from the U.S. Department of Justice for the litigation settlement in March.