KINGMAN – Materials from the Kingman Downtown Infrastructure Project will not go to waste.
After more than a month of construction, the block of Beale Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets is more than halfway completed.
The downtown revitalization project groundbreaking was held July 10 with the work starting on phase one almost immediately thereafter. A little more than two months later, both sidewalks along that section of Beale Street are nearing completion, and are expected to be finished by Monday.
According to Jack Plaunty, City of Kingman Streets Department Manager, the current construction along Beale Street should be completed in the first or second week of October. The entire revitalization project is expected to be finished in May 2024.
“Everything is going like it should be,” Plaunty said. “We’re on schedule and on budget.”
What’s removed will be reused
Large piles of milled and unmilled asphalt sit near Southside Park past the last gate on Topeka Street. That comes from the current phase of the revitalization project, which includes about 1,500 cubic yards of materials that include dirt, concrete from the old sidewalks and asphalt.
Plaunty estimates there will be around 6,000 cubic yards of materials exported for the project overall. Approximately 11,000 yards of recycled materials total will be used for the three phases. Roughly 2,000 yards will be removed and recycled for general maintenance.
“Some of the materials will be used on site,” Plaunty said. “The remainder will be processed and used for general maintenance throughout the city.”
The asphalt millings alone will be processed and reused as the eight to nine-inch base course on each block of the project and then covered with another four inches of fresh asphalt.
The concrete will be crushed and used for other local projects. Some of the dirt will be used to fill in areas around Southside Park. The trees that were removed will be mulched, and are typically used in the composting of bio-solids at the Hilltop wastewater treatment plant.
The new sidewalks span almost 19 feet from the business fronts out into the new streets. The wider sidewalks and bumpouts will allow for better pedestrian traffic as well as slowing what will be two-way traffic, otherwise known as “traffic calming”.
J. Banike Construction is the prime contractor with J-Co. Concrete a sub-contractor. The City of Kingman supplies most of the trucking with one to three dirt trucks hauling materials off site.
Looking ahead
There’s plenty of work still to be done – asphalt, lighting, drainage, trees and vegetation, benches, shade and signage.
“A lot of people see the topside work being done,” Plaunty said. “What they don’t see are things like underground conduits for electricity and lighting or the underground irrigation improvements.”
The revitalization project will stretch from 1st Street to 6th Street along Beale Street. The $7 million project was initially approved by Kingman City Council in 2021 and officially passed in May 2023. That money was appropriated by the American Rescue Plan Act.
To get a better idea of the project and view schematics Downtown Kingman Revitalization Project, visit www.downtowndesignkingman.com.