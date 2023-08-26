Anyone who has seen any movies about dogs knows that a “dog catcher” is often the stereotypical villain in these fictional and non-fictional stories. But the real truth of the matter is that Mohave County Animal Control Officer Jeanne Keitz is quite the opposite.
At home, Keitz is the proud possessor of an array of dogs, cats and horses. She says she truly loves her job, and the words “rescue,” “and “preventing animal cruelty” are part and parcel of her job description. Indeed, she and five other county officers conduct investigations into animal cruelty, rescue and relocate animals in distress, pick up stray or abandoned animals, provide court testimony and file complaints for possible court action regarding animals, observes or quarantines animals for rabies, and especially promote humane awareness toward care and treatment of animals through education, among other duties.
Keitz was born and raised in Fullerton, California and was involved in 4-H Club and Future Farmers from the age of 8. Animals have always been part of her life and she spent her early years in a variety of jobs that included teaching at a dance studio, bartending, and working banquets.
She actually started out showing livestock, and went on to manage cattle ranches in Utah and Wyoming for approximately 3 years back in the 1970s. She also had a three-year stint modeling and doing commercials before returning to her original passion with animals working in veterinary clinics and the horse racing industry. This included a thoroughbred horse breeding and training business in upstate New York in the early 1980,s before moving back to California for 10 years to raise horses and cattle.
In 2001, Keitz and her husband finally moved to the Mohave County area, and she was hired in 2002 with the Sheriff’s Office as an Animal Control Officer. It’s now been 21 years and she seems perfect for the position. It’s a job certainly not meant for everyone.
Keitz emphasizes that animal control officers are definitely “not the bad guys. When people first see us, many go negative. Nope. We’re truly here to help.”
If it’s a stray dog, for instance. That unlucky animal is in danger for safety reasons, including lack of food, and being attacked by aggressive dogs or coyotes. She answers the call, gets the animal to the shelter and the hope is it will eventually be adopted and heads to its forever home.
Among her most rewarding experiences was when she helped save a Blue Heeler/Australian Cattle dog-mix, who had jumped out of its vehicle following an accident on Highway 93 South near the county line. It escaped into the nearby desert.
Keitz helped leave food and water in various areas and let nearby ranchers know of the dog’s plight. She even went home and got her own dog to the desert site to help in the search. It took nearly three months before they found it. The frightened, missing dog was even seen from time to time and was getting to the food and water placed in the area by concerned animal lovers. But it kept running away before being apprehended. Fortunately, county Animal Control did successfully get the dog and it was reunited with its grateful and relieved owners.
“Reuniting animals with their owners is definitely my biggest single reward,” Keitz said.
Keitz especially loves working with the public to educate them regarding safety with animals and informing the public about overbreeding and disease. It’s a passion for her.
The county shelter is currently filled with a variety of animals and adoptions simply do not meet the supply of needy pets. So Keitz certainly wants adoptions to increase, but, with the full knowledge that a pet should be theirs for life and not abandoned later.
She also believes it's vital for adopters to understand that all breeds are not the same. Do the research. A Husky or Jack Russell might be too hyper for some families. Likewise, a Beagle-mix or Bulldog might be too docile for someone looking to run and play on hikes. Falling in love with the wrong animal for the wrong reasons can result in a shelter return within a few days.
Keitz remains active with unusual “hobbies” that include exciting rodeo barrel racing. That’s right. She still actively works rodeos, and loves trail riding, working cattle, and especially helping local cattle find their way back to the ranches where they belong.
Keitz and her husband live on their ranch in Northern Kingman with her two dogs, Dixie and Squeak; 3 cats, Mamas, Larry, and Zeke; plus their horses.
The new county animal shelter is now under construction. Keitz says it’s definitely much needed.
“The new surroundings which will definitely bring a more people-friendly environment, will be wonderful,” she said. “We’ll get more volunteers and more traffic where people can really see the animals. The current shelter is old and small. People will soon feel welcomed with this new shelter. It’s more inviting.”