Jeanne Keitz

Officer Jeanne Keitz with rescued stray, “Deer”. The feisty, fun-loving male is now available for adoption.

 Submitted photo

Anyone who has seen any movies about dogs knows that a “dog catcher” is often the stereotypical villain in these fictional and non-fictional stories. But the real truth of the matter is that Mohave County Animal Control Officer Jeanne Keitz is quite the opposite.

At home, Keitz is the proud possessor of an array of dogs, cats and horses. She says she truly loves her job, and the words “rescue,” “and “preventing animal cruelty” are part and parcel of her job description. Indeed, she and five other county officers conduct investigations into animal cruelty, rescue and relocate animals in distress, pick up stray or abandoned animals, provide court testimony and file complaints for possible court action regarding animals, observes or quarantines animals for rabies, and especially promote humane awareness toward care and treatment of animals through education, among other duties.