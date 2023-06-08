Leo Biasiucci

 (Courtesy photo)

TOPOCK – A little more than a year after he was involved in the purchase of 169 acres of land on three adjacent parcels in the Topock/Golden Shores area, Arizona State Rep. Leo Biasiucci sent a letter, addressed to a development team, thanking them for considering expansion in Mohave County.

On the very land he owns.