TOPOCK – A little more than a year after he was involved in the purchase of 169 acres of land on three adjacent parcels in the Topock/Golden Shores area, Arizona State Rep. Leo Biasiucci sent a letter, addressed to a development team, thanking them for considering expansion in Mohave County.
On the very land he owns.
The letter, dated Sept. 28, 2022, eventually was included in a packet of information on the proposed Lakebound development that sought to build a storage rental facility, RV park and concert venue on Historic Route 66 bordering an existing residential neighborhood in the community of about 2,000 people.
The packet, called by project developer Ryan Rodney a “Private Placement Memorandum and other offering materials relating to the Lakebound Custom Storage and RV Park,” was made available to potential investors who had requested information on a Qualified Opportunity Fund being offered by Riverbound QOF Management, LLC., which was seeking investors known as “members” in Lakebound Development, LLC, and Lakebound Development QOF, LLC.
Biasiucci’s letter was on official Arizona House of Representatives letterhead with his name, title as then-majority whip and contact information in the upper lefthand corner. It also bore his signature after lavishing praise on the Riverbound team that was proposing to transform land purchased by a group that included Biasiucci and his wife, Taylor.
It also cited work by the Arizona Legislature that has made the state with “the lowest flat tax in the country, less regulations and one of the lowest property taxes in the country. These policies are making our rural areas more attractive to investors, builders and families.”
But it made no mention of his ownership status nor his membership in Telos Venture Partners, LLC., which bought the land being considered for the development on Sept. 1, 2021, for $500,000, according to records from the Mohave County Assessor’s Office.
Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) said he didn’t see anything wrong with the letter, which was addressed to the developer and not to investors.
“I frequently provide letters of support to various organizations, businesses and nonprofits who invest in our community and in our state,” Biasiucci said in an email response to River City Newspapers Tuesday night.
As for the letter being used to promote the proposed development, he said, “I don’t control how they utilize those letters.”
The legislature, he said, has made Arizona “very business friendly.”
“It’s exciting to see all of the growth and development due to our low tax structure and limited regulatory environment,” he said. “I’m proud that we offer that as a state.”
According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, Telos Venture Partners is comprised of three small corporations: Tayleo, LCC, formed by Leo and Taylor Biasiucci as a real restate rental and leasing business; Topock Opp Zone LLC, created by Anthony Massara; and Pacifica Realty and Investment LLC, formed by James Buxton, Steven Buxton and Rubi Buxton.
The signatures of the Biasiuccis, Massara and Steven and Rubi Buxton appear on a deed of trust on the land filed with Horizon Community Bank on June 7, 2022.
Topock residents have been fighting the proposed development since it was given a zoning change requested by Telos at the April 3 meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. That came despite a unanimous recommendation by the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission to deny the change after dozens of Topock residents opposed it.
Some made accusations that Biasiucci’s involvement influenced the supervisors’ vote, but the three who originally voted in favor of the change – Hildy Angius, Ron Gould and Jean Bishop – all denied either direct or indirect attempts to guide their vote.
On Tuesday, Biasiucci addressed that accusation publicly for the first time with a very short answer. Asked if he believed his stature as a prominent legislator in Mohave County had any influence on the April 3 vote, he said simply: “No.”
The supervisors reversed their 3-2 vote for the zoning change on Monday with Angius changing from the support camp to the deny camp, rescinding the zoning change.
An attorney with a law firm representing Telos Venture Partners, in a letter May 31 to Mohave County Deputy Civil Attorney Ryan Esplin, indicated that it felt the zoning change approved April 3 “would appear to be permeant.” The letter from Andrew Spitler, of Titus Brueckner Spitler & Shelts, PLC, confirmed that the “intended private land sale agreement with a potential buyer is no longer proceeding and has been cancelled.”
That buyer was believed to have been Lakebound Development QOF or another corporation affiliated with either the Riverbound or Lakebound development projects. No terms of any potential agreement have been made public.
Asked if there were other potential projects that could move forward on that property, under either zoning designations, Biasiucci responded, “Don’t know.”