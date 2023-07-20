Doa Ross in Laughlin

Las Vegas Valley Water District Deputy General Manager for Engineering Doa Ross explains the current water storage situation in Laughlin at last week’s special meeting. 

 Photo by Jill Ramelot / River City Newspapers

LAUGHLIN – Although Las Vegas Valley Water District officials – who administer Laughlin’s Big Bend Water District, the provider of potable water throughout the township – say “there is no moratorium” on new development, the town needs two new 2 million-gallon water storage tanks to allow any new development.

Landowners hoping to add new housing and commercial developments in town say the situation is, indeed, a moratorium.