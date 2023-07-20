LAUGHLIN – Although Las Vegas Valley Water District officials – who administer Laughlin’s Big Bend Water District, the provider of potable water throughout the township – say “there is no moratorium” on new development, the town needs two new 2 million-gallon water storage tanks to allow any new development.
Landowners hoping to add new housing and commercial developments in town say the situation is, indeed, a moratorium.
The two new water storage tanks will cost $11 million each, and there is no money in the district’s budget to pay for them, LVVWD Chief Financial Officer Ken Bethel explained at a special informational meeting at the Laughlin Regional Government Center last week. In fact, he said the district doesn’t have enough revenue to cover the minor capital improvements included in the existing 10-year plan along with ongoing operating expenses.
That means property owners would be required to pay for the new storage tanks to allow them to move forward with new development plans.
“It’s not fair to put the burden of this expense on existing ratepayers,” said Doa Ross, LVVWD’s deputy general manager for engineering. “Developers have to pay for development.”
Property owners, however, stated that the value of their property already has declined due to lack of water availability to serve any new developments, which affects their capacity to secure financing to fund new projects.
“The value of the land in Laughlin is essentially zero right now because no one is going to pay for the engineering when they know they won’t get water service,” said Carrie Larson, a Laughlin real estate broker and spokesperson for Peake Development, which is developing the Cottage Court luxury home subdivision in South Laughlin.
This sentiment was echoed by Robert Bilbray of the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation.
“Whether this is a moratorium will not be decided by you, me, or anyone else in this room today,” Bilbray said, “but this situation is having a drastic effect on property values.”
Lower appraised values means reduced property tax collections, which provide funding for schools, public safety agencies, roads and other area infrastructure.
“This is going to have a devastating effect on this area,” Bilbray added.
District officials have been aware Laughlin’s water system lacked sufficient storage capacity since the LVVWD took over operations of the BBWD in 2008 but said there was no budget for system upgrades. Despite rate increases for water service of more than 43% since 2008, the Laughlin water system is running at a deficit.
“At the end of the day, we’re sitting in a $3 million hole,” Bethel said. “Right now it’s the Las Vegas Valley Water District that’s subsidizing these projects.”
Bethel noted that the BBWD capital improvement plan that was approved in 2017 calls for $9.18 million in system improvements, including $3.6 million for pipeline improvements, $1.1 million for an emergency well and 17 other capital improvements ranging from $50,000 to $1 million needed to keep the system functioning.
The district has applied for grants and state funding but cannot qualify for a loan because “the Big Bend Water District doesn’t have the revenue stream to support those principal and interest payments, so we’re looking for free money or forgiveness loans. Right now we don’t generate enough revenue to pay our existing debt, let alone additional debt,” Bethel said.
Laughlin’s water treatment plant has a capacity of 15 million gallons per day, and currently, between 7.5 and 8.5 million gallons per day are needed to serve all existing users. State law requires new water systems to have 10.5 million gallons of water storage capacity, and Laughlin’s existing system can only store 6 million gallons.
“Fire flow is our top priority,” Ross explained. “It has to have reserved capacity for fire protection. As an existing system, Laughlin meets the requirements – you were grandfathered in – but this community has 6 million gallons of storage capacity so you have a deficit of 4.5 million gallons. What that means is the amount of water we have in reserve for emergency situations is reduced. Right now, Laughlin has six to 10 hours of water available to this community if an emergency should arise. Every single new home you add takes away from your six to 10 hours. We have not said ‘no’ to new development, we’ve said ‘yes, but’… developers have to pay for development. There is no moratorium on development – a moratorium would require a vote of the Board of Trustees.”
A main point of contention at the meeting was the fact that LVVWD was aware of the lack of water storage capacity when it took over management of BBWD in 2008 and did not make the Laughlin Town Advisory Board aware of the issue.
“Obviously there’s been a lack of communication. This is critical to our community,” said LTAB Member Pamela Walker.
“We’re in crisis mode here,” said LTAB Member Kathy Ochs, adding that if BBWD paid for the needed storage tanks, “you’d be looking at double digit increases on ratepayers for decades.”
Both Larson and Bilbray agreed that developers should bear the cost of additional capacity needed for new developments but asked that all alternatives be explored to come up with a method to fund the storage tanks, such as formation of a special improvement district or additional connection charges.
“As a developer, I don’t think you could give me a connection fee that I’d have a problem with,” Bilbray said. “We need to schedule regular meetings to get this worked out as fast as possible.”
“We will never ask existing ratepayers to pay for new development,” Larson said, “but there’s no one in this town who can afford an $11 million storage tank.”
LTAB members and developers have requested additional information on BBWD’s current financial condition and asked for meetings to be scheduled at least once a month until a plan can be created to fund the needed storage capacity improvements.
“Laughlin has created the most incredible public-private partnerships in the state of Nevada,” Bilbray said. “We can come up with a solution to this problem and we need to do it fast. The ramifications of delayed action is going to be devastating for property values and the people of Laughlin for decades to come.”