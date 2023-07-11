Stockton Hill fire

The Stockton Hill fire is 80% contained as of Monday, July 10. (Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

KINGMAN – Firefighters made substantial progress on the Stockton Hill Fire over the weekend.

As of Monday, July 10 the wildfire fire north of Kingman and southeast of Chloride in Mohave County was considered 80% contained. It has been mapped at 589 acres, consuming mostly grass and brush on the edge of the Cerbat Mountains.