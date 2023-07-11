KINGMAN – Firefighters made substantial progress on the Stockton Hill Fire over the weekend.
As of Monday, July 10 the wildfire fire north of Kingman and southeast of Chloride in Mohave County was considered 80% contained. It has been mapped at 589 acres, consuming mostly grass and brush on the edge of the Cerbat Mountains.
More than 30 firefighting personnel remain active in efforts to contain and, eventually, extinguish the fire that began on July 4.
“Work continued within communities on the northeast flank of the fire today to ensure no heat remains within the structures. A flight over the fire yesterday showed no heat within the interior of the fire,” Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila wrote. “Winds are stirring up some ash, but no smoke is being reported. Over the next few days, crews will continue to secure line along the northwest flank and patrol and monitor the fire’s perimeter.”
Crews working the fire on Monday included one hand crews and three engines.
The fire is believed to be human-caused — there were no reports of lightning or any other weather conditions at the time the fire was discovered — although the precise cause remains under investigation.
Another fire on the eastern edge of Mohave County remains troublesome. The Pilot Fire, centered 20 miles east of Wikieup in the Mohon Mountains in northwestern Yavapai County, is now listed at 33,834 acres and is considered just 5% contained as of Monday.
More than 160 personnel are at the remote site, attempting to establish containment lines. A large air tanker was being deployed, dropping flame retardant along the northern flank.
Because of the remote location, it is difficult for ground crews to reach the fire lines.
The Pilot Fire began around 11 a.m. on July 1. Smoke from the fire is visible as far away as Kingman, the Arizona Department of Forestry said.
The Pilot Fire also is believed to have been human caused.