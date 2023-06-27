Sportsmen from all over the state, including Mohave County have started to see “hits” on their credit cards from the Arizona Game &Fish Department.
Sportsmen won’t know what unit they have drawn a tag for, but seeing how much was being charged on their credit cards will tell them what species they have drawn.
In some cases, when one card has been used to apply for tags by several people, they won’t know who actually drew the tag.
For example. I applied long-time Kingman resident Page McDonald for deer, desert bighorn sheep and turkey and had used my credit card as payment for those tags.
However, I also used the same credit card when I applied for the same species, plus I alone applied for a Sandhill Crane permit.
And one of us–and I hope it is Page, has drawn a deer tag for the north Kaibab. The reason that I hope Page drew the tag is she actually had 18 bonus points (including her application point for this year) for deer.
I had far fewer points, and I’m not excluded-- as unless one is in the top max bonus point pool, it is strictly a mathematical equation–a possibility, that I drew. We won’t know for a while.
I also know I have drawn a tag for a Sandhill Crane hunt. I applied for a couple of choices which are hunts held at different times, so again I won’t which hunt I have a permit for.
I have heard of other Kingman residents who have had credit card hits. Jay Chan will have a deer tag, as will the McReynolds family who drew several deer tags.
The Department says tags will be mailed out no later than July 28, 2023 but sportsmen who have their own portals on their department accounts, will know much sooner what they have drawn tags for.
And unfortunately, there will be thousands of unhappy sportsmen who will learn they were not successful in the fall draw.