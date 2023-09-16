The Kingman City Council will consider sending a letter to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors formally opposing an overlay zoning that has been requested for a renewable energy project about 19 miles north of Kingman – near Red Lake.

On Wednesday the county planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to recommend that the overlay zoning be denied, following overwhelming opposition from the public during the hearing. The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision about whether or not to approve the request, and is scheduled to hold a public hearing on it during its Oct. 2 meeting.