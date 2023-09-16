The Kingman City Council will consider sending a letter to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors formally opposing an overlay zoning that has been requested for a renewable energy project about 19 miles north of Kingman – near Red Lake.
On Wednesday the county planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to recommend that the overlay zoning be denied, following overwhelming opposition from the public during the hearing. The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision about whether or not to approve the request, and is scheduled to hold a public hearing on it during its Oct. 2 meeting.
Derek Fromm told the commission on Wednesday that he applied for the zoning that would be needed to employ solar and hydrogen energy production on the 12,000 privately owned acres, solely to power Hualapai Valley Farm which currently uses diesel fuel for power. Fromm told the commission that the hydrogen generated power would be stored in cells for use when the solar farm can’t operate – when the sun goes down.
According to the staff report, the Arizona Department of Water Resources has said that water used for hydrogen production would not be subject to the rules and requirements of the Hualapai Valley Irrigation Non-Expansion Area because it is not considered irrigation.
During the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, councilmembers will consider approving a letter of opposition to the project citing concerns over the water that the renewable energy project would use.
“Our community has been severely impacted by the rapid proliferation of industrial scale agriculture in our groundwater basin,” the proposed letter reads.
The letter argues that the zoning requested for Hualapai Valley Farm’s energy project would allow another “potentially water intensive use in the Hualapai Valley Basin.”
“Hydrogen industry information states that 1 kilogram of hydrogen production would require between 2-8 gallons of water, with other sources indicating much higher rates of water use,” the proposed letter says. “The use of groundwater for hydrogen production would apparently not be subject to the rules and requirements of the INA, because it would not be considered irrigation.”