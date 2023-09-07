The Kingman City Council appeared to be split on a proposed new four year operating agreement with Bird Rides to continue its app-based scooter sharing program in the city. In the end, the council voted 4-3 to table the discussion until they can get answers to a few unanswered questions that came up during Tuesday’s discussion.
Kylee Floodman, who oversees Bird Rides markets in Arizona, attended the meeting virtually and presented the service and proposed agreement to the council. She described Bird Rides as a “dockless micro-mobility company.”
“Our goal is to have clean and sustainable transportation and alternative options for people who don’t have vehicles,” she said. “Our goal is to get people out of cars, lower emissions, and at the very least provide a fun and convenient way to get around town.”
The program runs through an app, and charges users $1 per ride, with an additional per-minute fee.
After the presentation by Floodman and discussion amongst the council, Councilmember Jamie Scott Stehly motioned to table the item until Bird can provide more information about the numbers of local riders compared to tourists, how the liability works in the case of an accident, options for age verification for the riders who are supposed to be 18 or older, and setting up a 3-1-1 email for riders and community members to report any issues such as a scooter blocking the sidewalk or a reckless rider. Stehly’s motion passed 4-3, with Councilmembers Cameron Patt, Smiley Ward, and Cherish Sammeli dissenting.
About the pilot program
Bird Rides previously had an agreement with Kingman to operate a pilot program in town. That pilot began in February 2022 and was supposed to remain in place for one year. But according to previous statements from Acting City Manager Tina Moline, the contract lapsed on Feb. 1 of 2023 and renewing the contract seems to have slipped off the city’s radar.
The program continued to operate in Kingman until Aug. 15, when the scooters were pulled off the streets and the city began working with Bird on a proposal for a new operating agreement.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Floodman told the council that Bird provided a total of 9,344 rides to 2,780 unique users. She said the average ride lasted about 17 minutes and covered a distance of 3.3 miles.
“There are obviously a lot of rides in downtown, but the goal of mobility and Bird is not just to be entertainment transportation but really to be a reliable form of transportation to get around town,” Floodman said. “As you see, we have a lot of ridership that goes all the way up to the northeast side of the city. For us, that means people are riding them around and getting to and from businesses, lunches, work, and getting around town at night. We like to see the ridership expand outside of the downtown.”
About the proposal
Floodman explained that the proposed operating agreement would expand the program area to include the entire city limits. During the pilot program the scooters were kept south of Interstate-40.
“We look at what riders would do if they had an expanded operating area,” Floodman said. “We expect them to go even further to all those businesses that are up north of the highway. That doesn’t mean you will see all the ridership go up there. But we use this expanded ridership to see where riders want to go. Do they want to go up to the Home Depot? Do they want to just say in their core areas?”
She explained that the area scooters are allowed to ride is easy for Bird to amend on the fly, if issues arise.
“Our goal is for this to be beneficial to everyone,” Floodman said. “Should it cause more concerns or issues than value being added there is no problem with it being reverted back. One of the good things about this being a technology run business – it is as simple as a couple days redoing our zoning, and then setting it live.”
The proposed agreement would also double the number of scooters Bird is allowed to stage throughout town from 50 during the pilot program to 100.
Mayor Ken Watkins also pointed out that the agreement contains a clause that allows it to be terminated with 30 days’ notice – if it just doesn’t work out for some reason.
Council discussion and concerns
One of the biggest concerns that was brought up by multiple councilmembers was that the scooters have ended up laying on their sides, in the street, or blocking sidewalks too frequently.
“I see them, and I hear from my constituents about them often,” Sammeli said.
Ward said he has heard a lot of the same complaints.
“Just about every time you come downtown you’ll see them laying in the street,” Ward said. “On Eastern, in particular, you see them laying across the sidewalk by the bus stops. I’ve had a lot of complaints from citizens about not being able to use the sidewalks because the scooters are there.”
Floodman said those are all issues that they can address with the local fleet manager, and she said getting a 3-1-1- email set up for the Kingman market will also help.
“I have a list of things that our fleet manager needs to improve on from this meeting,” Floodman said. “From that end, maybe we should be looking at him hiring someone else to help manage the fleet if the city is seeing a big volume of scooters on their side, or blocking the sidewalk.”
The other major issue brought up by several councilmembers was the age of the riders. Although Bird’s user agreement requires that a rider be 18 years or older, councilmembers said that doesn’t appear to always be the case.
“I know it has been brought to each of us, as members of the council,” Watkins said. “I don’t know how you would do it, but how do you police a 17 year old or younger borrowing their mom or dad’s credit card and riding that way?”
Floodman admitted that regulating the age of the rider can be tricky, if a parent is willing to give them their credit card. But she said when they are notified of an underage rider Bird will terminate the account.
“If it is a lot of riders that are underage, we can look at turning on an ID verification for a month,” she said. “But usually we don’t like to do that, only because it limits a lot of people who actually need transportation. If it is someone who doesn’t have a car or a driver’s license, we want to make sure we are an equitable and accessible form of transportation. But that is something that we have at our disposal as a last resort.”
Floodman said she wouldn’t recommend using the ID verification for more than a month at a time, suggesting June as kids are getting out of school.
During the discussion, Stahl and Councilmember Shawn Savage both said they wanted to table the decision until the council got the answers to all of the questions that came up on Tuesday. But Patt said he was ready to make his decision then and there.
“I’m opposed to tabling it. I want to shoot this down now,” said Patt, who announced his resignation from the council later in the meeting. “It is a blight. These things are eye sores and I think they are tacky and overall silly for the city. Bird Scooters have no business being in Kingman – seriously. Let’s just kill the bill. Let’s vote no.”
But Sammeli said would like to see the program continue, with perhaps a few tweaks made to the proposal to address the council’s concerns.
“I like the idea of curtailing the underage use,” Sammeli said. “I also like the idea of holding the fleet manager accountable and to some higher standards – there is no reason for them to be sitting there for three weeks, or even three days in my opinion. I’m not opposed to switching it up a little bit and restricting the program a little to get a handle on it. I have seen tourists riding on these and I know that is how they get around downtown. People come into our community from other communities and they are looking for this type of transportation. I’m opposed to just nixing the program. I think it could be tweaked.”
Watkins agreed with Sammeli, saying he believes tourists coming to Kingman are looking for this type of amenity.
“It is something else that makes our city more attractive,” he said. “I think there is enough liability protection to protect us as a city.”