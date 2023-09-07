bird scooters

Four Bird scooters sit outside the old Mohave County Courthouse awaiting their next riders.

 Submitted photo

The Kingman City Council appeared to be split on a proposed new four year operating agreement with Bird Rides to continue its app-based scooter sharing program in the city. In the end, the council voted 4-3 to table the discussion until they can get answers to a few unanswered questions that came up during Tuesday’s discussion.

Kylee Floodman, who oversees Bird Rides markets in Arizona, attended the meeting virtually and presented the service and proposed agreement to the council. She described Bird Rides as a “dockless micro-mobility company.”