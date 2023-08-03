KINGMAN— “My update is that we received $20 million from the state,” City Manager Ron Foggin told Kingman City Council during the update on the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange.
On Tuesday, Aug. 1 Foggin told council that the city has budgeted for its portion of costs and KDP Manager, the city’s partner, is prepping to have their portion ready. The bridge redesign is underway and is expected to be completed by September. Foggin said 95%-completed plans will be submitted to the Arizona Department of Transportation also in September. On average, the review will take four weeks. Once comments are received by ADOT, AECOM, the engineering firm, will address the comments and resubmit plans to ADOT.
“ADOT will do their final review of the plans and if all comments have been addressed the plans will be deemed at 100%,” Foggin said.
Once completed, ADOT will officially notify the city that the plans are complete, and the city will have 30 days to submit money for the project. Once ADOT receives the money, the project will go out to bid. Foggin said bids run for about six weeks.
Staff expects it will take around five months from the time that plans are at 100% completed to break ground.
While the project was submitted to ADOT as a $40 million project, inflation has played a role in increasing costs. However, with the redesigning of the bridge and cost saving measures, staff is looking to come in under budget.
The Federal Aviation Administration Environmental Assessment, which is required for the release of 700 acres of land to the city, is currently underway for the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway. Foggin said the draft EA is currently out for public comment and will close Aug. 24. The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) document is expected to be completed Nov. 1. Then, that portion of the property can begin construction.
According to KDP Manager and AECOM, designs for the stormwater detention basin and utilities are “nearly complete.” Foggin said that KDP Manager and their attorney said that the judge overseeing the lawsuit is requiring the parties the mediate the issue.
“The one thing that continues to be the unknown factor is the litigation that KDP partners are currently engaged in,” Foggin said.