Future site of Rancho Santa Fe TI

The area of the Rancho Santa Fe Interchange, photographed looking south towards I-40 on Thursday. 

 JC Amberlyn / Kingman Miner

KINGMAN— “My update is that we received $20 million from the state,” City Manager Ron Foggin told Kingman City Council during the update on the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic Interchange.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1 Foggin told council that the city has budgeted for its portion of costs and KDP Manager, the city’s partner, is prepping to have their portion ready. The bridge redesign is underway and is expected to be completed by September. Foggin said 95%-completed plans will be submitted to the Arizona Department of Transportation also in September. On average, the review will take four weeks. Once comments are received by ADOT, AECOM, the engineering firm, will address the comments and resubmit plans to ADOT.