Tina Moline

City of Kingman Financial Services Director Tina Moline is serving as the Acting Manager after the City Council voted to terminate former City Manager Ron Foggin on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

 File photo

The City of Kingman will pay Finance Director Tina Moline $526.50 more each week that she serves as Acting Manager. That’s the first decision the City Council made during its special meeting on Aug. 17, two days after it voted 6-1 to terminate City Manager Ron Foggin’s employment contract.

The 20% pay adjustment will compensate Moline for additional administrative duties she’ll be handling on top of her fiscal responsibilities.