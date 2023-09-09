LED Sign

 File photo

The Kingman City Council appears ready to open up use of its new LED signs for non-profit groups and local governments other than the city itself, but first councilmembers want to tweak the proposal that city staff presented on Tuesday.

During the meeting, City Attorney Carl Cooper presented the proposed policy for messaging on the signs based on the council’s discussion at its previous meeting on Aug. 15.