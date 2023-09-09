The Kingman City Council appears ready to open up use of its new LED signs for non-profit groups and local governments other than the city itself, but first councilmembers want to tweak the proposal that city staff presented on Tuesday.
During the meeting, City Attorney Carl Cooper presented the proposed policy for messaging on the signs based on the council’s discussion at its previous meeting on Aug. 15.
“This addresses everything council had asked about,” Cooper said. “Setting it up this way does allow us to expand the use to non-profits and get a little more reach in it. But still putting in enough restrictions that we can try to keep off some of the messaging that would be inappropriate. Then council also asked for a fee-based structure... I tried to make it clear enough that staff who will be using this can make sure the application can be applied uniformly across the board, so we don’t lose discretionary areas. Because as soon as you start working on speech issues, you just want to try to keep yourself as consistent as possible.”
The proposed policy gives city messages top priority, but it also allows messages from other local governments and non-profit organizations to be displayed – while detailing rules for what the messages can and cannot include and the process for how and organization can get their message displayed.
The proposal also introduced a fee structure that would charge $100 for the message to be displayed for a whole week, $40 for a weekend, and $20 per day from Monday through Friday and $25 per day on Saturday or Sunday.
Councilmember Jamie Scott Stehly suggested a few revisions to the proposal, including removing a limit of two messages per organization, per quarter.
“For example, the Chamber constantly has events,” Stehly said. “So they would definitely go over. First Friday is a good example – there are three First Fridays per quarter and we would definitely like to promote First Friday. So I would like to remove the two-per-quarter limit, and see how it goes.”
Stehly also suggested that they remove a limit in the proposal that would set a maximum of two non-city messages per week on each sign.
Both of those suggestions appeared to be supported unanimously by the council.
Stehly also suggested some changes to the rate structure, which prompted some debate.
“If you have ever fundraised for the local charities, you know that most of the donations are $50 or $100 at a pop,” she said. “So when we talk about $100 for a week you are probably talking about one person to write you a check to cover the expense of advertising for your event. That is kind of tough to swallow, especially for a non-profit.”
Stehly suggested that they simplify the rate structure to make every message that is displayed run for seven days – from Sunday through Saturday – and to reduce the price for the week from the $100 proposed to $50.
Councilmember Keith Walker went a step further and suggested that the city shouldn’t charge at all for a message to be displayed – which Stehly said she would be fine with too.
“If it is benefiting the community, I think we should be able to put it on the board,” Walker said.
But Councilmember Cameron Patt supported the rate structure that city staff proposed.
“The reason I’m in favor of the rate structure is because we are going to be recouping the expense the city put into these billboards,” he said. “It was just a little bit over $500,000. My message is, if your message is valuable enough to post it on our boards, you should pay a nominal fee to get it there. It is a very small nominal fee. We aren’t asking you to pay an arm and a leg.”
Councilmember Smiley Ward also said he was okay with the rate structure as proposed.
Mayor Ken Watkins went back and forth on the question of the rates several times throughout the meeting, saying he could go either way on it. But in the end he appeared to support leaving the rates as proposed, noting that it will cost the city money to upkeep the signs, and it will take staff hours to coordinate the messages.
“It is a nominal charge, and it gets the message out,” Watkins said.
Cooper said he will make the corrections discussed, and bring the policy back to the next council meeting – scheduled for Sept. 19.
“If we ever discover we have a problem with it, we can always revisit it,” Cooper said.